GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Oct. 16-Oct. 22, 2020 Your Neighborhood — Your News® 75 cents
Vol. 8 No. 42
ALSO COVERING ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, LONG ISLAND CITY, MASPETH, MIDDLE VILLAGE, REGO PARK, SUNNYSIDE
36 total pages
New York
Your Vote.
Your Voice.
Our Fight.
As our nation battles a pandemic and economic downturn, the health and
financial security of voters over 50 are on the line. That’s why AARP New York is
fighting for your voice to be heard.
AARP New York wants to make sure that you know all of your voting options
and that all Americans—from working parents to family
caregivers to seniors in nursing homes—can vote safely
whether they choose to vote from home or in-person.
For more information on how you can vote
safely and make your voice heard, visit
aarp.org/NYvotes
facebook.com/AARPNY
@AARPNY | aarp.org/NY
PAID FOR BY AARP
/QNS.COM
/NYvotes
/AARPNY
/NY