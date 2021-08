Aug. 6-12, 2021 Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF JAMAICA, HOLLIS & ST. ALBANS 75 cents GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM Queens lawmakers call to oust Cuomo BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED Queens lawmakers and leaders are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign or face impeachment after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, an independent investigation that found the governor sexually harassed multiple women, violating federal and New York state law. The attorney general’s 168-page bombshell report, released during her press conference Tuesday morning, determined that Cuomo, 63, sexually harassed 11 women, nine of whom are current and former state employees — and one of whom is a New York state trooper. According to the report, the governor engaged in “unwanted groping, kissing, hugging, and making inappropriate comments,” creating a hostile work environment for women. In a statement, James said she is grateful to all of the women who came forward to tell their stories in “painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth.” “No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period,” James said. Following the report, several Queens lawmakers took to Twitter calling for the governor, who is a Democrat and is serving his third term in office, Governor Andrew Cuomo to be removed. Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said Cuomo should resign, “but if he doesn’t, he must be impeached.” “He must go. He should resign. But if he doesn’t, he must be impeached,” Van Bramer said. State Assemblyman Ron Kim, who was embroiled in a public feud with the governor earlier this year over his administration’s handling of nursing home deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cuomo is “wholly unfit to serve and must be removed from office immediately.” “Today’s report from Attorney General Letitia James confirms what we have long suspected: Governor Cuomo used his office to sexually assault, harass, intimidate and humiliate his employees,” Kim said in a statement. Kim then acknowledged the women who came forward to speak out against the governor’s alleged inappropriate misconduct. “I have been asked for statements today but today is not about what I have to say. Today is about the brave women. We have much more work ahead but today brave women are heard loud and clear,” Kim said. In response to the AG’s report, Arlenis Morel, co-executive director of Make the Road New York, said they stand with survivors and women. “Governor Cuomo abused his power and violated federal and state laws. He harassed and accosted women. He created a hostile workplace and retaliated against staff. With this investigation now concluded, Governor Cuomo must resign immediately. If he does not, the Assembly must swiftly move to impeach him,” Morel said. In March, James’ office began an official investigation into the reports of alleged misconduct by Cuomo, who had received calls from Democratic lawmakers to resign. He had rebuffed. In a video statement released Tuesday, Cuomo again denied any wrongdoing, and said he was issuing his own report to “now share the truth.” “The facts are much different than has been portrayed,” Cuomo said. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.” The governor suggested the report was tainted by “bias” and portrayed himself as a protector of women. “For those who are using this moment to score political points, or seek publicity or personal gain, I say they actually discredit the legitimate sexual harassment victims that the law was designed to protect,” Cuomo said. Cuomo, who was praised for his leadership in navigating the COVID-19 crisis, fell from grace in recent months when the attorney general’s office released a report revealing that his administration withheld data about nursing home deaths in New York. Cuomo has faced scrutiny over reports that he prioritized testing for his family in the early days of the pandemic. The governor was also criticized for receiving $5.1 million for his book about dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to James, the investigation is still ongoing on whether state funds went toward Cuomo’s book deal. Additionally, James’ report into Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations is separate from an independent impeachment report launched by the New York Assembly earlier this year. In a statement, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said James’ report has been forwarded to members of the Judiciary Committee, as well as members of the Assembly. “We will now undertake an in-depth examination of the report and its corresponding exhibits with our Assembly counsels as well as the legal firm we have retained to assist us,” Heastie said. “We will have more to say in the very near future.” Heastie added that the conduct outlined by the governor in the report indicates “someone who is not fit for office.” “The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all of the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience,” Heastie said. Read more at QNS.com. Reach reporter Carlotta Mohamed by e-mail at cmohamed@ schnepsmedia.com or by phone at (718) 260–4526. Vol. 9, No. 32 28 total pages VOTING IS NOW OPEN! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS, PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE THROUGH NOVEMBER 11TH AT 2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS link