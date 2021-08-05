Your Neighborhood — Your News®
THE NEWSPAPER OF JAMAICA, HOLLIS & ST. ALBANS
75 cents
GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Queens councilmen celebrate $25 million
in funding for city Parks Department
BY BILL PARRY
Two Queens councilmen
who represent districts that are
separated by Flushing Meadows
Corona Park played key
roles the allocation of $25 million
in Play Fair funds for the
city Parks Department, which
will be used to hire essential
parks staff in all five boroughs.
Throughout the COVID-19
pandemic, city parks provided
essential outdoor space to New
Yorkers who were pent up indoors
during the lockdown. The
new funding will make parks
cleaner, safer and more accessible
year round.
“Parks are essential to keeping
New York City healthy,”
said Councilman Daniel
Dromm, chair of the Finance
Committee. “They are special
places where folks can recreate,
play and just relax. NYC needs
this now more than ever. I am
proud to support the $25 million
in Play Fair funds that we
included in the budget. It shows
that having well-maintained,
beautiful and safe parks will
help bring NYC back from the
ravages of the pandemic.”
The $25 million will be put
toward the de Blasio administration’s
goal of creating and
maintaining safe, clean and equitable
green spaces for every
single New Yorker.
“Our local parks saw a record
number of visitors over the
past year as residents sought
Flushing Meadows Corona Park will receive additional staffing along with other city parks thanks to $25 million in Play Fair funds.
fresh air and respite during a
historic pandemic,” said Councilman
Peter Koo, chair of the
Committee on Parks and Recreation.
“Parks became essential
to New Yorkers, and parks
employees served as frontline
workers who were asked to do
more with less.”
Koo added that the $25 million
allocation is not only an
investment in the city’s critical
infrastructure, but it’s also a
huge step toward the city’s recovery.
“I stand with the Play Fair
Coalition and advocates in support
of our parks and thank
Mayor de Blasio, Speaker Johnson
and Chair Dromm for prioritizing
our parks and green
spaces in this year’s budget,”
Koo said.
Helping to advance this mission,
NYC Parks hired an additional
2,500 workers as part
of the City Cleanup Corps. The
agency is currently recruiting
and looking to fill its newly
funded positions.
“Our city’s recovery is in
full swing, and we are grateful
to the mayor and the City
Council for this $25 million
Play Fair allocation, facilitating
the hiring of over 340 parks
staff,” NYC Parks Commissioner
Mitchell Silver said. “As we
Photo courtesy of Daniel Avila/NYC Parks
emerge from the pandemic, this
funding gives us the resources
we need to remain steadfast
in our commitment to providing
equitable access to quality
parks and green spaces for all
New Yorkers.”
To apply for a position at
NYC Parks, visit its website at
nycgovparks.org/opportunities/
jobs.
City Council Speaker Corey
Johnson said the pandemic confirmed
how essential the city’s
park systems is “to our mental
and physical well-being.”
“As we emerge from the pandemic,
I am proud to support
these urban oases so they can
continue to be a place of healing
and sanctuary for all New Yorkers.
I thank my colleagues on
the Council for making parks
a priority in this year’s budget,
particularly Finance Committee
Chair Daniel Dromm and
Parks and Recreation Committee
Chair Peter Koo,” Johnson
said. “This Council looks forward
to continuing working
with Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner
Silver in making our
parks greener and more fun for
all New Yorkers.”
Reach reporter Bill Parry by
e-mail at bparry@schnepsmedia.
com or by phone at (718) 260–4538.
July 30-August 5, 2021
Vol. 9, No. 31 32 total pages
VOTING IS NOW OPEN!
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PIZZA PARLORS, PLASTIC SURGEONS,
PET GROOMERS & MUCH MORE THROUGH NOVEMBER 11TH AT
2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM
CALL 718-260-2554 WITH ANY QUESTIONS
link
link
link
/QNS.COM
/BESTOF.QNS.COM
link