July 2-July 8, 2021
Firefi ghters battle two different blazes in Jamaica
A two-alarm fire heavily damaged the first and second floor of a home on South Road in Jamaica. Photos by Lloyd Mitchell
BY BILL PARRY
A fire broke out in a residential
home in Jamaica last week, leaving one
person and one firefighter with minor
injuries.
The fire broke out on the first and
second floor of 146-27 South Road, at the
corner co-named Tuskegee Airmen Way,
just after 4 p.m. on June 23.
The blaze went to a second-alarm
after flames spread next door to 146-29
South Road, bringing 25 units and 106
firefighters.
“There was a lot of smoke in the street
when the firefighters arrived,” Bridget
Simmons said. “It was tough to see the
building.”
The fire was placed under control
around 5:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.
One firefighter and one civilian were
transported to Jamaica Hospital with
minor injuries, according to authorities.
A separate fire broke out soon afterward
just west of the Van Wyck Expressway
in South Jamaica. A blaze at fourstory
multiple dwelling at 120-08 97th
Ave. was called in just before 7:30 p.m.
Twelve units responded with about
60 members of the FDNY. The blaze was
then knocked down around 10 p.m. on
June 23.
Three civilians were transported to
area hospitals and another three were
treated at the scene, according to the
FDNY.
Reach reporter Bill Parry by e-mail at
bparry@schnepsmedia.com or by phone
at (718) 260–4538.
