April 16-April 22, 2021 Jackson Heights tenants displaced by fi re to call for 'dignifi ed, compassionate' return to their homes BY ANGÉLICA ACEVEDO Several Queens elected officials joined more than 60 tenants and their families who were displaced by a massive fire in Jackson Heights to call for a "dignified and compassionate" return to their homes on Monday, April 12. The press conference took place in front of 89-07 34th Ave., the six-story building where the eight-alarm fire broke out last week, and was organized by its tenants association, 89th Street Tenants Unidos. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Senator Jessica Ramos, Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and a representative from Councilman Daniel Dromm's office stood with the tenants as they spoke about their devastating loss and need for long-term support. "This is a crisis. This is a disaster impacting an entire community," said Andrew Sokolof Diaz, co-president of the tenants association. "There are 132 apartments in these two buildings behind me, and over 150 families, who in less than an hour lost our homes and were left with only the clothes on our backs." Sokolof Diaz said many of the families in the building — known as an immigrant The displaced victims of the Jackson Heights fire demand permanent and nearby housing at a press conference outside their destroyed apartment building on April 12. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann hub that welcomed everyone — are low-income, workingclass immigrants, who were already disproportionately affected by the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic. Nube Bermejo, a mother of three children, lived on the third floor of the building for eight years with her husband. Bermejo was overcome with emotion when speaking about the fear they felt as they evacuated the burning building, saying they've had sleepless nights since then. "It hurts to remember and to see our home today," Bermejo said in Spanish. HPD and the American Red Cross placed many of the families in hotels across the borough, with some tenants saying they're in hotels at JFK Airport. But for many of them who don't have transportation, JFK is too far. Elvira Suarez, 73, has lived in the building with her husband, who is 78 years old, since 1976. When the fire broke out, Suarez said she lost two cats, and only had time to grab one pup. Her other seven cats who survived are currently in a shelter in Manhattan, while Suarez and her husband stay in a hotel in JFK. Suarez asked to be moved to a nearby hotel, as it's hard for her husband to use public transit. "I tried to bring him back on the first day in a taxi and it cost $40," Suarez said in Spanish. "I don't have that kind of money for me to come and go." Tenant leaders said HPD has had an "insensitive and irresponsible approach" by forcing them into the shelter system and forcing them to stay in hotels that are too far from 89th Street. While the hotel stay was meant to expire on April 13, elected officials announced on Monday that HPD has extended the stay until April 20. When asked for a response to the tenants' demands, an HPD spokesperson said, "HPD worked with the American Red Cross to extend hotel stays through April 20. We are asking for all impacted households to register with HPD's Emergency Housing Services to receive further relocation support, including assistance returning home where possible. We are directly contacting families impacted by the fire to determine their needs and what support can be provided." Read more on QNS.com.