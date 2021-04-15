NYC’s #1 Source for Political & Election News
April 9-April 15, 2021
THE NEWSPAPER OF JAMAICA, HOLLIS & ST. ALBANS
Corona community honors lives lost during
COVID-19 pandemic with ‘Tree of Hope’
BY BILL PARRY
In an effort to raise the spirits of
the Corona community ravaged by the
COVID-19 pandemic, and to honor those
lost over the last year, Councilman Francisco
Moya organized a special ceremony
featuring a Tree of Hope installation at
William F. Moore Park over the holiday
weekend.
Families wrote messages and the
names of their loved ones that were
placed on the tree, designed by Yessenia
Calle in partnership with the Ecuadorian
Civic Committee of New York.
“This past year battling COVID-19
has been very difficult for the families
at the epicenter of this pandemic,” Moya
said. “The loved ones we lost will forever
live on in our hearts and memories, and
with this Tree of Hope we are honoring
them while uplifting the spirits of this
community.”
The event began with an invocation
by Pastor Theresa Dudley-Gaskin and
featured a moving poem reading by Tyla
Hooks. Those participating in the event
included Oswaldo Guzman, president
of the Ecuadorian Civic Association of
New York; Larinda Hooks, president of
the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association;
Eric Cayana, a frontline worker in
Elmhurst Hospital’s emergency department;
Al Perna, president of the Corona
Community Ambulance Corps; and District
Leader Ari Espinal.
“There’s a saying that you can bloom
wherever you’re planted,” Calle said.
“Spring is a symbol of hope and this Tree
Councilman Francisco Moya organized a “Tree of Hope” event honoring members of the Corona community who were lost during
the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy of Moya’s offi ce
of Hope represents that for this neighborhood
where I grew up, to honor loved ones
lost to COVID. I thank Council member
Moya for the opportunity to design these
series of art installations at William F.
Moore Park.”
The solemn dedication was held in the
heart of the neighborhood at 108th Street
and 51st Avenue at the triangular space
known to locals as Spaghetti Park.
“William F. Moore Park is a popular
neighborhood gem and great forum
for public expression, diversity and
respite,” NYC Parks Queens Borough
Commissioner Michael Dockett said.
“We’re pleased to partner with Council
member Moya to provide Corona and
the surrounding communities with a
Tree of Hope that will serve as a pillar of
strength and support for generations to
come.”
2021
