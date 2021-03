Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF JAMAICA, HOLLIS & ST. ALBANS 75 cents GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM March 26-April 1, 2021 Community organizations team up to raise funds for Jackson Heights businesses devastated by fi re BY ANGÉLICA ACEVEDO Following a large fire that ripped through a row of storefronts in Jackson Heights earlier in the month, community organizations have set up a fundraiser to help the affected immigrant-owned businesses and workers — most of whom were already hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 15, Chhaya Community Development Corporation and Desis Rising Up and Moving (DRUM) created a Go- FundMe with a goal of raising $50,000 to provide direct relief grants for the uninsured business owners, undocumented workers and street vendors. According to authorities, on the night of March 4, a fire broke out in the basement of Prince Kebab & Chinese Restaurant, located at 37-56 74th St., and quickly spread to the six occupancies structurally connected to it. It took the FDNY nearly six hours and 168 firefighters to get the fire under control. Some of the impacted businesses included a cellphone store, nail and hair salons as well as clothing stores. “This tragedy is compounded by already mounting debt, lack of job security, fear of eviction and personal health worries,” their fundraiser’s message read. Multiple small businesses on 74th Street in Jackson Heights were damaged due to a large fire on earlier in March. Photo courtesy of Chhaya “There are businesses here who were ineligible for federal relief, workers ineligible for unemployment. Some of the smallest businesses operated and made their livelihoods here, including street vendors who stored their inventory in this building. We are even hearing of nearby residents affected by smoke inhalation. This will have a profound impact on the neighborhood but we are committed to protecting and preserving the commercial corridor and the people who run it.” Jose Miranda, director of programs at Chhaya, told QNS there were about 15 businesses affected by the fire, but that they continue to find out about new businesses every day as some shops were subdivided and had subleases. There are about five businesses that are uninsured. Part of the funds they collect will also help replace wages for the businesses affected workers, mainly undocumented workers who aren’t eligible for unemployment or other government aid. Miranda said all the different businesses had about 30 workers in total, but was unsure of how many are undocumented, as DRUM is working directly with the small business owners. There still isn’t a clear timeline of when repairs will be done due to a vacate order still in place as of Thursday, March 18. “The entire roof collapsed on the building … we’re assuming it’ll take a long time to repair,” Miranda said. “A lot of businesses have decided it would take too long, so they’re looking for a new location.” Miranda said their organizations and the Department of Small Business Services (SBS) are helping the businesses relocate. And while the business owners prefer to stay in the neighborhood, Miranda said they’re seeing rent go up “astronomically” in Queens. “Prices seem to be a little lower in Manhattan,” Miranda said. “But they’re shooting up astronomically for commercial tenants in Queens, even folks who have to renew leases can’t afford it.” Read more on QNS.com. Vol. 9, No. 13 32 total pages 2021 WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO BESTOF.QNS.COM @bestoftheboro link