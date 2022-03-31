Your Neighborhood — Your News®
THE NEWSPAPER OF JAMAICA, HOLLIS & ST. ALBANS
75 cents
GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
March 25 - March 31, 2022
A ‘5 POINT PLAN’
Jackson Heights councilman unveils blueprint for greater investment in city parks system
BY BILL PARRY
Standing beneath the iconic Unisphere
in Flushing Meadows Corona
Park on March 14, Councilman Shekar
Krishnan unveiled his “5 Point Plan” to
build, upgrade and expand parks across
New York City.
The new chair of the Parks and Recreation
Committee called for increased
investment in green spaces; the rapid expansion
of public parks, playgrounds and
trees across the five boroughs; as well as
the transformation of the Parks capital
construction process.
“During this pandemic, we’ve seen
the way in which parks and green spaces
are as much an issue of public health
as an issue of racial justice and equity,”
Krishnan said. “We need to immediately
invest more in our existing parks, and
create new public, green, restorative
spaces for all New Yorkers.”
Krishnan’s plan calls on the city to invest
$1 billion for New York City parks,
plant 1 million trees by 2030, create a
Parks Construction Authority to build
more efficiently, provide waterfront access
for all New Yorkers and commit to
new or upgraded playgrounds in every
ZIP code in five years.
“While there is much to love about
our parks system, there is also plenty
of room for improvement,” Queens Borough
President Donovan Richards said.
“The ambitious proposals laid out in this
plan, from the equitable construction of
playgrounds to expanded waterfront access
for all, would represent tremendous
investments in our families and our
shared future. I look forward to working
with Council member Krishnan on implementing
his plan and on all efforts to
deliver more and better parks and playgrounds
Jackson Heights Councilman Shekar Krishnan lays out his plan for greater investment in the city’s park system alongside Queens Borough
President Donovan Richards. Photo by Emil Cohen/City Council
to our families.”
The mayor’s preliminary budget, announced
last month, allocated $495 million
for the maintenance and operation
of NYC Parks, or about 0.5% of the total
budget and a $63 million cut from the prior
year. Krishnan’s blueprint calls for an
increase in resources dedicated toward
lifesaving parks space to $1 billion, as advocated
by organizations including New
Yorkers for Parks, the New York League
of Conservation Voters, the Trust for
Public Land and District Council 37 as
part of their longstanding “1% for Parks”
campaign.
“When the pandemic first hit and
gathering indoors was considered a danger
to public health, New Yorkers flocked
to parks and open spaces to experience
just a bit of normalcy,” Councilwoman
Sandra Ung said. “Unfortunately, keeping
those parks in a state of good repair
is a constant challenge because the Parks
Department is woefully underfunded. We
need to make an investment in our parks
that reflects the important role they play
in the health of our communities.”
Krishnan and his Council colleagues
also called for the planting of 1 million
trees to help increase the city’s tree canopy
to 30% by 2035. Councilman Robert
Holden, who served as president of the
Juniper Park Civic Association for 25
years before seeking elected office, endorsed
Krishnan’s proposal.
“Our parks are critical infrastructure
that serve an important role in our
neighborhoods,” Holden said. “For far
too long city parks have been neglected,
and are in need of repairs and maintenance.
I commend Chair Krishnan
on his 5 Point Plan for NYC Parks, and
will work with him on achieving these
ambitious goals.”
Reach reporter Bill Parry by e-mail at
bparry@schnepsmedia.com or by phone
at (718) 260–4538.
Vol. 10 No. 12 40 total pages
link
/QNS.COM
link