March 19-March 25, 2021
Two-alarm fi re inside St. Albans home
displaces seven people and a pet dog
An investigation into the two-alarm fire that consumed a St. Albans home, displacing seven people
and a dog, is ongoing. Photos by Lloyd Mitchell
BY JACOB KAYE
A two-alarm fire tore
through a St. Albans home last
week.
Firefighters first got a call
about the blaze that had broken
out inside of a two-story
private home located at 173-12
93rd Ave. around 5:45 a.m. on
March 10, according to the
FDNY.
First responders arrived to
find the fire had spread to the
garage and two porches at the
back of the house.
The inferno prompted
response from 106 FDNY
members, who got the flames
under control around 7 a.m.,
according to the authorities.
Though no one was hurt,
seven people and a dog
living inside the home were
displaced by the blaze.
The cause of the fire is
currently under investigation.
