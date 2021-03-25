Your Neighborhood — Your News®
THE NEWSPAPER OF JAMAICA, HOLLIS & ST. ALBANS
Feb. 19-Feb. 25, 2021
Brooklyn man charged in fatal A train
stabbings in Queens and Manhattan
BY ROBERT POZARYCKI
A 21-year-old man from
Brooklyn has been arrested
and charged in connection
with two deadly stabbings
along the A line in Queens
and Manhattan, police
sources said Sunday, Feb. 14.
Rigoberto Lopez, of Butler
Street in Brooklyn, faces
multiple charges, including
murder and attempted murder
in connection with the
two fatal attacks, as well as
two other non-fatal stabbings
that occurred near the 181st
Street station in Washington
Heights between Feb. 12 and
Feb. 13.
During a Saturday afternoon
press conference at One
Police Plaza, ranking NYPD
members indicated the four
attacks between Feb. 12 and
13 may be connected. The incidents
prompted Police Commissioner
Dermot Shea to
order an immediate boost in
NYPD patrols throughout the
entire subway system.
The two murder victims
were discovered on separate
A trains at opposite ends of
the line — in Far Rockaway,
Queens and Inwood, Manhattan
— between late Friday
night and early Saturday
Officers from the 101st Precinct guard the entrance to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station on Feb.
13, 2021. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
morning.
The first victim, an unidentified
man, was found stabbed
while seated on board A train
at the Mott Avenue station
in Far Rockaway, Queens at
about 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Officers from the NYPD
Transit District 23 and the
101st Precinct discovered the
man on a bench inside one
of the train cars with stab
wounds to his torso and neck.
Responding EMS units
pronounced the victim dead
at the scene.
Two hours later, cops in
Manhattan responded to the
fatal stabbing of a woman on
board an A train that stopped
at the West 207th Street in Inwood
— the line’s northern
terminus — at about 1:21 a.m.
on Feb. 13.
The discovery was made
during the nightly overnight
closure period of the
entire subway system, when
train cars are disinfected to
guard against the spread of
COVID-19.
Cops from NYPD Transit
District 3 and the 34th Precinct,
while responding to a
911 call, found the 44-year-old
woman under the seats on
board one of the train cars
with several stab wounds to
her body.
EMS units also pronounced
her dead at the scene.
Anyone with information
regarding the stabbings can
call Crime Stoppers at 800-
577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial
888-57-PISTA). You can also
submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on
Twitter @NYPDTips. All
calls and messages are kept
confidential.
Reach reporter Robert
Pozarycki by e-mail at
rpozarycki@qns.com or by
phone at (718) 260-4549.
