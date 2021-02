GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM WE’RE CELEBRATING NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY – FEBRUARY 5, 2021 Feb. 5-Feb. 11, 2021 Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF JAMAICA, HOLLIS & ST. ALBANS 75 cents THE PULSE OF OUR CITY ‘Go Red’ this Friday to help stay heart healthy and save lives Regardless of where you are this Friday, put on your favorite shade of crimson during “National Wear Red Day,” the American Heart Association’s annual awareness campaign held on the first Friday ever February. Traditionally, you would see a sea of red out in the streets and workplaces of New York City. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, has changed the dynamic, with so many of us working these days from the comforts of home while staying safe. Yet this change shouldn’t stop us from observing this important custom to raise public awareness about the risks of heart disease, particularly among women. For our company, that means continuing our tradition of making the covers of this and our other publications red for the occasion. Every American is at risk of heart disease; for some, it’s a tragic circumstance of lifestyle, but for too many, it’s a result of genetics. Those with the highest risk are individuals with a history of heart disease in the family. Lifestyle also plays a role; what you eat, what you weigh, what you do and whether you smoke are all potential risk factors. One in three women, on average, die of heart disease and stroke every year, according to the American Heart Association. These silent killers constitute the leading cause of death among American women — and yet, most of these tragedies can be avoided through early detection and treatment. It’s important to know the symptoms of a possible heart attack. The life you save could be your own, or someone you love. The symptoms include pain or uncomfortable pressure in the center of your chest; pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck or jaw; shortness of breath; a cold sweat; nausea; vomiting; and lightheadedness. Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom for everyone, but the American Heart Association notes that women are often more likely to suffer other common symptoms. If you or someone you love experiences potential heart attack symptoms, don’t waste time. Call 911, go to a hospital and get treatment. Every second counts. It could mean the difference between life and death. Knowing the symptoms of heart disease, along with advanced medical care in recent years, have helped millions of people overcome the odds and live long lives. Of course, all of us can do plenty in our own lives to be healthy — such as watching our diets, getting more exercise, putting down cigarettes and cigars for good, and going for annual checkups. We appreciate everyone wearing red this Friday, and urge them to continue supporting the American Heart Association any way they can. Donate to the association’s “Go Red For Women” campaign online at heart. org You can also spread the word through social media by using the hashtag #WearRedandGive. Thanks to all for your support of this wonderful campaign. Take good care! — Joshua and Victoria Schneps Vol. 9 No. 6 xx total pages Submit your nomination to dmattone@schnepsmedia.com or call Demetra Mattone @ 917-272-4213 NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN Virtual Event April 6th, 2021, 7pm link