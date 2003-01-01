Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Jan. 14 - Jan. 20, 2022
Far Rockaway’s St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
welcomes its fi rst baby of the new year
Far Rockaway residents Rose and Guypson Paul welcomed the birth of their son Gaverson, the first baby of the new year delivered at St.John’s Episcopal Hospital.
BY BILL PARRY
St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
in Far Rockaway is celebrating
its first baby delivery
of the new year.
Entering the world on
Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 8 pounds
and 21 inches long, baby boy
Gaverson Paul was born
healthy and strong to proud
parents, Far Rockaway residents
Rose and Guypson Paul.
St. John’s staff showered
baby Gaverson with gifts to
celebrate the momentous occasion
of his arrival. Gifts
included diapers, baby care
essentials, a stroller and car
seat, a diaper bag, clothing
and a baby monitor donated
by Jzanus, a Long Islandbased
company.
“We are very pleased
with the care that we have
received at St. John’s,” Rose
Paul said.
Gaverson Paul echoed her
sentiments, saying,”We highly
recommend delivering
your baby at St. John’s. It was
an excellent experience.”
St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
Courtesy of St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
is the only hospital providing
emergency and ambulatory
care to the densely
populated and medically underserved
communities on
the Rockaway Peninsula.
Recognized as a Baby
Friendly Designated Hospital
as of March 2020, SJEH
celebrates more than 110
years of community care,
the 257-bed facility provides
peoples of all faiths with
comprehensive preventative,
diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitation
services, regardless
of ability to pay.
