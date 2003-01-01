Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Jan. 1-Jan. 7, 2021
UNION CARPENTERS AND CONTRACTORS
DISTRIBUTE TOYS THROUGHOUT QUEENS
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (l.) helps union carpenters and contractors distribute holiday toys. Courtesy of CAA of Metro NY
BY BILL PARRY
For the last several weeks, union
carpenters and contractors made their
way around the borough delivering
holiday toys and food to children and
their families.
The New York City & Vicinity
District Council of Carpenters and
the Carpenters Contractor Alliance
of Metropolitan New York partnered
with local elected officials such as
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson,
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams,
Councilman Francisco Moya, the
NYPD’s 103rd Precinct and community
organizations on three toy drives
throughout Queens in addition to
This year, with this pandemic, it is so important for
organizations like ours to give back to the families across
New York City who have been hit hard and hopefully
make things a little brighter around the holidays.
events across all five boroughs.
Joseph Geiger
As the COVID-19 pandemic has upended
the lives of so many in New York
City, union carpenters and contractors
did their part to give back.
All told, more than 1,000 toys and
500 turkeys were distributed across the
five boroughs.
“New York City & Vicinity District
Council of Carpenters and the Carpenter
Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan
New York are proud to be able to step up
and work with elected officials to serve
the Queens neighborhoods where our
members live and work every day,” said
Executive Secretary-Treasurer Joseph
Geiger. “This year, with this pandemic,
it is so important for organizations like
ours to give back to the families across
New York City who have been hit hard
and hopefully make things a little
brighter around the holidays.”
Reach reporter Bill Parry by e-mail
at bparry@schnepsmedia.com or by
phone at (718) 260–4538.
Vol. 9, No. 1
