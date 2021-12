MATT TRACY Chile Approves Marriage Equality 09 Remembering Sir Antony Sher 16 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK UNITED AGAINST HATE IN CONEY ISLAND COMMUNITY RALLIES AROUND GAY MAN AFTER BOARDWALK ASSAULT Page 03 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE TWENTY-EIGHT | DECEMBER 16 - DECEMBER 29, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com