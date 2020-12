David Dinkins: LGBTQ Rights Champion 03 Community Condemns NY Post Slam on Elisa Crespo 06 Elliot Page Comes Out RENOWNED ACTOR ANNOUNCES THEY’RE COURTESY OF ID PUBLIC RELATIONS www.GayCityNews.nyc SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK TRANSGENDER, NON-BINARY Page 14 © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE TWENTY-SIX | DECEMBER 3- DECEMBER 16, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.nyc