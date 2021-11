Somber Transgender Day of Remembrance in NYC 07 Puerto Rico Seeks LGBTQ Tourists 18 WORLD AIDS DAY • PRIVATE SECTOR’S ROLE IN FIGHT AGAINST HIV DONNA ACETO www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK • VIGILS, READINGS, AND DISCUSSIONS • PETER STALEY’S MEMOIR • BILLY PORTER’S PERSONAL YEAR Pages 08-16 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE TWENTY-SIX | NOVEMBER 25 - DECEMBER 1, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com