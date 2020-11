Cops Tough on Stonewall Demo 06 Housing Works Gets Union Vote 13 Digital Reporter Sought 27 Farce! RUDY LEADS TRUMP PUSH TO UNDERMINE DEMOCRACY REUTERS/ SARAH SILBIGER www.GayCityNews.nyc SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Page 20 © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE TWENTY-FOUR | NOVEMBER 19 - NOVEMBER 25, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.nyc