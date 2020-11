As Biden Seemingly Moves Inexorably Toward 270, Democrats at Other Levels Lick Their Wounds 03 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK DEMS WINNING BIG PRIZE BUT FALTER ELSEWHERE REUTERS/ KEVIN LAMARQUE The President- Apparent Page 03 © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE TWENTY-THREE | NOVEMBER 05 - NOVEMBER 18, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.com