Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Giant on the Court, Dies at 87 03 Successor Should Be Named After Election 11 The National LGBT Media Association unanimously endorses Democratic ticket. WE BACK REUTERS/ERNST Gay City News 2020 Impact Awards: An Innovative Virtual Celebration on September 24 05 www.GayCityNews.nyc SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Anxious About Nov. 3? WHAT HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN PHILADELPHIA CA CAN DO GAY NEWS Page 10 pgn Vol. 44 No. 38 24, 2020 September 18 - September HONESTY . INTEGRITY . PROFESSIONALISM ERERUTTEEUTTERS/ J/JONATHAN SPONSOR SO SP SOSO nttiingngSgSngng S Presenting PAGE 6 75¢ Twos guide to the Terrible FAMILY FORWARD A survival HIGH-RISE APARTMENT BUILDING TO BE BUILT IN GAYBORHOOD Sarah McBride set to become first transgender state senator after primary win © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE NINETEEN | SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 est. 1976 JASON VILLEMEZ jason@epgn.com “Sarah McBride is one of the most impressive people I have had the privilege to meet,” HRC President Alphonso David said. “From her brilliant policy expertise to her ability to inspire and empathize, Sarah is the epitome of what can make an elected official great. Next year, as the first transgender state senator in our nation, Sarah will show that any child can achieve their dream, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.” Sarah McBride won the Democratic primary in Delaware’s first state senate district Tuesday night, all but assuring her a general election victory in the heavily Democratic area. With a win in November, McBride will become the first transgender state senator in U.S. history. McBride currently serves as the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign. “Tonight sends a powerful signal that candidates like me can win,” McBride posted on Twitter. McBride won 91% of the vote in the first district, which covers parts of Wilmington and up to the Pennsylvania border. She will replace state senator Harris McDowell, who is retiring after 43 years in office. “Everyone deserves to see themselves in government, to follow their dreams, and to be accepted by their community. I will never take for granted the honor of carrying that mantle.” Since age 13, McBride has been involved in politics, volunteering on political campaigns and being active in student affairs — including campaigning for gender-neutral dormitories — while in college. But she found it difficult to achieve all she wanted while hiding part of herself. McBride, who has worked for Delaware Governor Jack Markell, former Attorney General Beau Biden, and the White House Office of Public Engagement, made history in 2016 as the first transgender persont to speak at the Democratic National Convention. She announced her campaign for state senate in 2019. S-SSEPTEMBER 23BE,MBEBER 10 - ER MBEM se te 2th Acub 434 conn the ound p, deilding build- , Mident, also 2018 to Casarez the wall n with fi - wood, ac- CEO ocation of “The more successful I became, the more I thought I had to hide my authentic self,” McBride told PGN in a 2014 interview, “but I rationalized it to myself page 15 page 12 SARAH MCBRIDE Equality is on the ticket in November MICHELE ZIPKIN michele@epgn.com Plans are underway for a high-rise condominium to be built on the site currently occupied by the empty 12th Street Gym in the gayborhood. According to a Civic Design Review submitted in July 2020, the roughly 18,434 square foot, 31-fl oor building will contain 448 residential units, retail on the fi rst three fl oors, and an underground garage of 68 parking spaces. In early 2018, after 12th Street Gym closed due to fi nancial hardship,developers announced that the building would be demolished and a new building Midwood put in place. development company,The Investment & Development,struck a deal with the city in 2018 to recreate the mural of Gloria Casarez currently emblazoned across wall of the existing building. The mural will be recreated in a new location nancial assistance from Midwood,according to the company’s John Usdan, though the new location of the mural has yet to be determined. all across om were not vote in g a young iladelphia, e first time ministration Pennsylvania voters from all across the state, some of whom were undecided, some who did 2016, and some, including a young Black woman from Philadelphia, who will be voting for the first time in November. The calm protest contravened one of Trump’s main campaign narratives he would repeat at the Town Hall — that “lawless mobs” in “Democrat cities, Sanctuary cities” like Philadelphia are roaming the streets, fueled by Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist protests. The protests were peaceful on Tuesday night as they moved from outside the Constitution Center at Independence Mall, up Market Street and ended in a rally at Love Park. A few hundred mostly young, racially and gender diverse people gathered to protest President Trump as he held a Town Hall a few blocks away. The Town Hall, broadcast on ABC, featured questions from PAGE 4 PAGE 13 VICTORIA A. BROWNWORTH PGN Contributor HRC EXPANDING VOTING RESOURCES IN PENNSYLVANIA “This election means literal life or death for some LGBTQ people,” said Ryan Matthews, HRC’s Pennsylvania State Director. “We are competing for every last vote.” JUDGE ISSUES PRO-LGBT RULING IN CITIZENSHIP DISPUTE A federal judge ordered the U.S. State Department to recognize the U.S. citizenship by birth of Simone Mize-Gregg, the two-year-old daughter of a married same-sex couple. Pence administration The Trump-has been more overtly page 15 damaging to the PAGE 2 USPS SEEKS DISMISSAL OF AL OF E bias case of a gay y ANTIBIAS CASE Attorneys for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently asked a federal judge to dismiss the antibias man who claims he was wrongfully terminated. PHOTO CREDIT Page 10 Presenting SPONSOR © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE TWENTY | SEPTEMBER 24 - OCTOBER 7, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.nyc