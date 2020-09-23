Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Giant on the Court, Dies at 87 03 Successor Should Be Named After Election 11
Gay City News 2020 Impact Awards: An Innovative Virtual Celebration on September 24
Vol. 44 No. 38 September 18 - September 24, 2020
Sarah McBride set to become first
transgender state senator after primary win
JASON VILLEMEZ
jason@epgn.com
“Sarah McBride is one of the most
impressive people I have had the
privilege to meet,” HRC President
Alphonso David said. “From her
brilliant policy expertise to her ability
to inspire and empathize, Sarah is
the epitome of what can make an
elected official great. Next year, as
the first transgender state senator in
our nation, Sarah will show that any
child can achieve their dream, no
matter their gender identity or sexual
orientation.”
Sarah McBride won the
Democratic primary in Delaware’s
first state senate district Tuesday
night, all but assuring her a general
election victory in the heavily
Democratic area. With a win in
November, McBride will become
the first transgender state senator
in U.S. history. McBride currently
serves as the national press secretary
for the Human Rights Campaign.
“Tonight sends a powerful signal
that candidates like me can win,”
McBride posted on Twitter.
McBride won 91% of the vote
in the first district, which covers
parts of Wilmington and up to the
Pennsylvania border. She will replace
state senator Harris McDowell, who
is retiring after 43 years in office.
“Everyone deserves to see
themselves in government, to follow
their dreams, and to be accepted by
their community. I will never take
for granted the honor of carrying that
mantle.”
Since age 13, McBride has been
involved in politics, volunteering
on political campaigns and being
active in student affairs — including
campaigning for gender-neutral
dormitories — while in college.
But she found it difficult to achieve
all she wanted while hiding part of
herself.
McBride, who has worked for
Delaware Governor Jack Markell,
former Attorney General Beau
Biden, and the White House
Office of Public Engagement,
made history in 2016 as the first
transgender persont to speak at the
Democratic National Convention.
She announced her campaign for
state senate in 2019.
“The more successful I became,
the more I thought I had to hide my
authentic self,” McBride told PGN in
a 2014 interview, “but I
SARAH MCBRIDE
Equality is on the
ticket in November
MICHELE ZIPKIN
michele@epgn.com
Plans are underway for a high-rise
condominium to be built on the site
currently occupied by the empty 12th
Street Gym in the gayborhood. According
to a Civic Design Review submitted
in July 2020, the roughly 18,434
square foot, 31-fl oor building will contain
448 residential units, retail on the
fi rst three fl oors, and an underground
garage of 68 parking spaces.
In early 2018, after 12th Street Gym
closed due to fi nancial hardship,developers
announced that the building
would be demolished and a new building
Midwood
put in place.
development company,The Investment & Development,struck a deal with the city in 2018 to
recreate the mural of Gloria Casarez
currently emblazoned across wall
of the existing building. The mural will
be recreated in a new location nancial assistance from Midwood,according
to the company’s John
Usdan, though the new location of
the mural has yet to be
determined.
Pennsylvania voters from all across
the state, some of whom were
undecided, some who did 2016, and some, including a young
Black woman from Philadelphia,
who will be voting for the first time
in November.
The calm protest contravened
one of Trump’s main campaign
narratives he would repeat at the
Town Hall — that “lawless mobs” in
“Democrat cities, Sanctuary cities”
like Philadelphia are roaming the
streets, fueled by Black Lives Matter
and anti-fascist protests.
The protests were peaceful on
Tuesday night as they moved from
outside the Constitution Center
at Independence Mall, up Market
Street and ended in a rally at Love
Park. A few hundred mostly young,
racially and gender diverse people
gathered to protest President Trump
as he held a Town Hall a few blocks
away.
The Town Hall, broadcast on
ABC, featured questions from
VICTORIA A. BROWNWORTH
PGN Contributor
PGN Contributor
HRC EXPANDING VOTING
RESOURCES IN PENNSYLVANIA
“This election means literal life or death for some LGBTQ
people,” said Ryan Matthews, HRC’s Pennsylvania State
Director. “We are competing for every last vote.”
JUDGE ISSUES PRO-LGBT RULING
IN CITIZENSHIP DISPUTE
A federal judge ordered the U.S. State Department to
recognize the U.S. citizenship by birth of Simone Mize-Gregg,
the two-year-old daughter of a married same-sex couple.
Pence administration
The Trump-has been more overtly
page 15
damaging to the
PAGE 2
USPS SEEKS DISMISSAL OF
AL OF
E
bias case of a gay
y ANTIBIAS CASE
Attorneys for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently
asked a federal judge to dismiss the antibias man who claims he was wrongfully terminated.
© GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE TWENTY | SEPTEMBER 24 - OCTOBER 7, 2020
