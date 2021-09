Family Seeks Answers in Gay Man’s Rikers Death 04 Q&A with Actress Cherry Jones 14 DONNA ACETO www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK LGBTQ MUSEUM BREAKS GROUND LOCAL LEADERS, CELEBS EMPHASIZE IMPORTANCE OF PRESERVING HISTORY Page 08 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE TWENTY-ONE | SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 6, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com