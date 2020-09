Gay City News 2020 Impact Awards: An Innovative Virtual Celebration on September 24 05 REUTERS/ JONATHAN ERNST www.GayCityNews.nyc SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Anxious About Nov. 3? HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN DO Page 10 Presenting SPONSOR © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE NINETEEN | SEPTEMBER 10 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.nyc