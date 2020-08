Republicans Simply Recycle 2016 Anti-LGBTQ Plaform 04 Ric Grenell Re-Writes GOP History 05 www.GayCityNews.nyc SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Tish james sues to save the Post Office Page 22 FOREVER UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE EIGHTEEN | AUGUST 27 - SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.nyc