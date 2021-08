First Out Gay US Ambassador Dies 16 Most Out Paralympic Athletes Ever 20 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK HOCHUL STEPS IN LGBTQ LEADERS OUTLINE EXPECTATIONS REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ FOR NEW GOVERNOR Page 04 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE EIGHTEEN | AUGUST 26 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com