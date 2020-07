Bronx Trans Woman Murdered 04 A New Queer Palestinian Paradigm 21 Cancel Culture Rethought 15 REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID Bronx City Councilmember Ritchie Torres. www.GayCityNews.nyc SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Ritchie Claims Victory! FOR CONGRESS, STATE SENATE, GAY MEN OF COLOR TO THE FORE Page 05 © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE SIXTEEN | JULY 30 - AUGUST 12, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.nyc