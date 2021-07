Quinn Makes Olympic History 08 Lil Nas X debuts “Industry Baby” 12 Local Queer Events 17 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK NYC GAY MEN’S CHORUS AMANDA VILLAROSA CALLING OUT MEMBERS SPEAK UP ABOUT ALLEGATIONS OF RACISM Page 04 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE SIXTEEN | JULY 29 - AUGUST 11, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com