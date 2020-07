Webinar: Non-Profits Face COVID 18 Biden-Sanders Unity Proposals 24 Stonewall Inn’s GoFundMe Plea 07 www.GayCityNews.nyc SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Pride’s New Face RECLAIM TAKES THE STREETS JUNE 28 DONNA ACETO Pages 04, 22 Sheila Marino-Thomas at the Queer Liberation March. © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE FIFTEEN | JULY 16 - JULY 29, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.nyc