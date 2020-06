#BlackLivesMatter: Say Their Names 06-18 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK The Lion’s Voice Goes Silent LARRY KRAMER 1935-2020 Page 04 © DONNA F. ACETO © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, TWELVE | JUNE 04 - JUNE 17, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.com