Free Speech & the Pandemic 04 Boro Pride Centers Scramble to Serve 08 Who Owns the Pride Flag? 18 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK GAY NURSES BRING IT HOME VISITING NURSES ON THE FRONTLINE Pages 14-17 VNSNY RN Cidric Trinidad. © GAY CITY NEWS 2020 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME NINETEEN, ISSUE TEN | MAY 7 - MAY 20, 2020 /www.GayCityNews.com