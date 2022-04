Man Arrested for Arson at LGBTQ-Friendly Bar 05 Review of Season Five of “Elite” 07 What to Do in Queer NYC 12 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK FAMILY DREAMS ON HOLD GAY COUPLE FILES DISCRIMINATION CLAIM AFTER MULTIPLE REJECTIONS FOR IVF SERVICES SARAH MERIANS Page 06 © GAY CITY NEWS 2022 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY ONE, ISSUE EIGHT | APRIL 21 - MAY 4, 2022 /www.GayCityNews.com