Elisa Crespo Won’t Run in June 23 New Clinic for Sex Workers 05 States Go After Trans Athletes 08 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK CALL HIM NUMBER ONE LIL NAS X’S HIT SONG SHOOTS TO THE TOP AND DELIVERS A MESSAGE TO AMERICA Pages 28-29 NYC’s #1 Source for Political & Election News REUTERS/ CAITLIN OCHS PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNYnews PoliticsNY.com © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE SEVEN | APRIL 8 - APRIL 21, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com