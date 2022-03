RUSA LGBTQ Marches for Ukraine in Brighton Beach 4 Q&A with Director Kate Dolan 10 USA TODAY SPORTS/BRETT DAVIS www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK SWIMMING FOR SUCCESS PENN SWIMMER WINS NATIONAL TITLE Page 08 © GAY CITY NEWS 2022 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY ONE, ISSUE SIX | MARCH 24 - APRIL 7, 2022 /www.GayCityNews.com