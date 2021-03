Brooklyn LGBTQ Dems Host Mayoral Forum 05 International Women’s Day Photos 20 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK GAY HEALTH AND HOSPITALS CEO RECALLS WORK DURING AIDS CRISIS ED REED/OFFICE OF MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO Then & Now: FROM AIDS TO COVID-19 Page 04 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE FIVE | MARCH 11 - MARCH 24, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com