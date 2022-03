Florida Senate Approves “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” Bill 04 LGBTQ Ukrainians Speak Out 10 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK STORMS BACK TO QUEENS INCLUSIVE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE RETURNS DONNA ACETO ST. PAT’S FOR ALL Page 06 © GAY CITY NEWS 2022 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY ONE, ISSUE SIX | ISSUE SIX /www.GayCityNews.com