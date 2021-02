Staten Island Homophobe Busted 04 Walking While Trans Ban Repealed 10 Theater in a Pandemic 36 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK BLAZING A BRONX TRAIL HOW BALLROOM AND SELF-DETERMINATION PROPELLED A TRANS NON-PROFIT LEADER FACEBOOK/SEAN COLEMAN Page 14 © GAY CITY NEWS 2021 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY, ISSUE THREE | FEBRUARY 11 - FEBRUARY 24, 2021 /www.GayCityNews.com