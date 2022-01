MARIA BARANOVA Advocates Seek Trans Equity Fund 06 LGBTQ Films to Stream in February 13 www.GayCityNews.com SERVING GAY, LESBIAN, BI AND TRANSGENDER NEW YORK Socrates’ Final Hours TAYLOR MAC BRINGS QUEER-CENTRIC, GENRE-MASHING AESTHETIC TO NEW SHOW Page 14 © GAY CITY NEWS 2022 | SCHNEPS MEDIA, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FREE | VOLUME TWENTY ONE, ISSUE TWO | JANUARY 27 - FEBRUARY 9, 2022 /www.GayCityNews.com