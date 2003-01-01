A LOOK BACK AT THE TOP STORIES FROM 2021: SEE INSIDE
Dec. 31, 2021 - Jan. 6, 2022 Your Neighborhood — Your News®
75 cents
GIVING THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS BACK HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS
Queens lawmaker sends donations from holiday drive to local military families in Fort Totten
State Senator John Liu partnered with Champions Martial Arts International and Operation Child Rescue for a toy drive. Photos courtesy of Liu’s offi ce
BY JENNA BAGCAL
A northeast Queens lawmaker
recently helped raise
and donate thousands of toys to
make the holidays brighter for
military families.
On Friday, Dec. 17, Senator
John Liu concluded his 2021
Holiday Toy Drive, with donations
going toward hundreds of
families of soldiers at the 77th
Sustainment Brigade in Fort
Totten. During the month of
December, the community donated
toys to Liu’s office, P.S.
242, M.S. 379, Champions Martial
Arts school and Operation
Child Rescue.
“Our community was eager
to give back to help the families
of our hometown soldiers this
holiday season as was clearly
evidenced by the thousands of
toy donations that came pouring
in every day this month.
We are extremely grateful for
this outpouring of kindness.
I’m very proud to say that
nobody gives back like our
community,” Liu said.
The Champions Martial
Arts school in Bayside and Operation
Child Rescue donated
a total of 867 toys for military
children.
Vol. 30 No. 53 28 total pages
link