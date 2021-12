A LOOK BACK AT THE TOP STORIES FROM 2021: SEE INSIDE Dec. 31, 2021 - Jan. 6, 2022 Your Neighborhood — Your News® 75 cents GIVING THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS BACK HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS Queens lawmaker sends donations from holiday drive to local military families in Fort Totten State Senator John Liu partnered with Champions Martial Arts International and Operation Child Rescue for a toy drive. Photos courtesy of Liu’s offi ce BY JENNA BAGCAL A northeast Queens lawmaker recently helped raise and donate thousands of toys to make the holidays brighter for military families. On Friday, Dec. 17, Senator John Liu concluded his 2021 Holiday Toy Drive, with donations going toward hundreds of families of soldiers at the 77th Sustainment Brigade in Fort Totten. During the month of December, the community donated toys to Liu’s office, P.S. 242, M.S. 379, Champions Martial Arts school and Operation Child Rescue. “Our community was eager to give back to help the families of our hometown soldiers this holiday season as was clearly evidenced by the thousands of toy donations that came pouring in every day this month. We are extremely grateful for this outpouring of kindness. I’m very proud to say that nobody gives back like our community,” Liu said. The Champions Martial Arts school in Bayside and Operation Child Rescue donated a total of 867 toys for military children. Vol. 30 No. 53 28 total pages link