Your Neighborhood — Your News®
THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS
75 cents
GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM
Queens Farm partners with Queens College for
annual food drive to support CUNY students
Queens Farm is encouraging visitors, neighbors and the general public to stop by the Farm Store and drop off packaged, shelf-stable,
healthy food to support CUNY students and their families. Photo courtesy of Queens College
Queens College can feed tummies
and feed minds,” said
Weprin. “This food drive is
an extension of our work to
help feed New Yorkers. We
invite the community to join
us to serve those in need this
season.”
In July, Timothy Hunter,
chairperson of CUNY University
Student Senate and
Student Trustee of CUNY’s
board of trustees, testified before
the New York State Senate
on the impact of COVID-19
on higher education.
Their testimony noted
that according to the Healthy
CUNY Survey regarding the
impact of COVID-19 on CUNY
students, levels of worry about
running out of food due to
lack of money were more than
three times higher in 2020
than in 2018; students also cut
or skipped meals due to lack
of money at higher rates.
Additionally, they noted
that students reported having
gone hungry often or
sometimes more frequently
in 2020. According to the
testimony, 70 percent of students
reported a decrease in
income for other members of
their households and 54 percent
reported a decrease in
their own income due to the
coronavirus.
Queens Farm is collecting
donations of packaged, shelfstable,
healthy food including
canned fish and lean meats;
nut butters; soups and stews;
whole grain bread; cereal and
crackers; dried rice; noodles
and pasta; oatmeal; canned
or dried beans; sauces and
gravy; packaged fruit and
vegetables; and shelf-stable
milk.
Expired food will not be accepted.
Anyone interested in
donating to support the food
drive can stop by the Queens
Farm Store during regular
operating hours: Monday
through Sunday, 10 a.m. to
3 p.m., from Nov. 9 through
Dec. 31.
Queens Farm is closed on
Christmas Day and is open
until 2 p.m. on Dec. 24. Daily
admission is free and the site
is accessible.
For more information, visit
QueensFarm.org.
Reach reporter Carlotta
Mohamed by e-mail at cmohamed@
schnepsmedia.com or
by phone at (718) 260–4526.
Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2020
Vol. 29 No. 48 32 total pages
BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED
As the COVID-19 public
health crisis has created even
more demand for food pantries
across the city, Queens
Farm is continuing its work
to feed New Yorkers through
its annual food drive to support
CUNY students.
The food drive began on
Monday, Nov. 9, and will run
through Thursday, Dec. 31, in
partnership with the Queens
College Knights Table Food
Pantry to help feed food-insecure
students.
Queens College President
Frank Wu expressed his appreciation
for Jennifer Weprin,
executive director of
Queens Farm, and her staff
in support of the college’s
food pantry.
“The services of the pantry
— which provides food
access for all CUNY students
in need, free of stigma — are
even more vital now as we
continue to adapt to COVID-
19-imposed challenges,” Wu
said. “Our students benefit
from both the tangible
results of our partnership
with the Queens Farm and
the cooperative model that it
provides — an approach that
is needed now more than
ever.”
Queens Farm is encouraging
visitors, neighbors
and the general public to
stop by the Farm Store and
drop off packaged, shelf-stable,
healthy food to support
CUNY students and their
families.
“No one should go hungry.
CUNY students represent
the future of New York City.
Together, Queens Farm and
link
link
/QNS.COM
/QueensFarm.org
/schnepsmedia.com