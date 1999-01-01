WISHING YOU A HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS
St. Mary’s Hospital in Bayside receives
hundreds of donations from toy drive
BY JENNA BAGCAL
Last week, St. Mary’s
Healthcare System for Children
received hundreds of toys ahead
of the holiday season as part of
an annual giving event hosted
by the East Coast Car Association
.T
he organization’s toy run
returned on Sunday, Nov. 14, to
benefit patients at the Baysidebased
hospital. The East Coast
Car Association also donated a
$6,000 check for St. Mary’s program
and facility costs.
“Thank you to East Coast
Cars for their continued generosity,”
said Hugh Kelly, director
of major gifts at St. Mary’s.
“This annual event brings so
much joy and we’re grateful for
their support in ensuring the
holidays are special for the kids
at St. Mary’s.”
Since the organization’s inception
in 1999, it has raised
over $200,000 to benefit St.
Mary’s, the only provider of pediatric
long-term and rehabilitative
care in the region.
According to its website, the
East Coast Car Association also
attends parades, street fairs and
special events to help residents
in other Queens neighborhoods.
Reach reporter Jenna Bagcal
by e-mail at jbagcal@
schnepsmedia.com or by phone
at (718) 260-2583. East Coast Car Association donated hundreds of toys to St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children. Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s
