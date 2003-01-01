Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Nov. 20-26, 2020
Four-alarm fire rips through
downtown Flushing businesses
Firefighters at the scene of a four-alarm f fire in Downtown Flushing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
BY ROBERT POZARYCKI
Firefighters labored for
more than six hours to put out
a stubborn, four-alarm fire that
began on Nov. 13 and spread
through several storefronts in
Downtown Flushing.
The Fire Department said
one member of the department
suffered minor injuries while
battling the inferno that began
at 11:01 p.m. inside 136-11 38th
Ave., which houses a hair salon
on the top of the two-story, attached
building.
According to FDNY sources,
the fire began in the basement
and then spread to the upper
floors and an adjoining building.
The fire brought out 39
FDNY units with 168 members
on duty, along with the 109th
Precinct and EMS units.
The injured firefighter was
brought to Elmhurst Hospital
for treatment. There were No
civilian injuries.
Firefighters finally brought
the inferno under control at
about 5:11 a.m. Saturday morning.
The cause was not immediately
known.
