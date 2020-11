Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS 75 cents GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM Nov. 20-26, 2020 Four-alarm fire rips through downtown Flushing businesses Firefighters at the scene of a four-alarm f fire in Downtown Flushing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell BY ROBERT POZARYCKI Firefighters labored for more than six hours to put out a stubborn, four-alarm fire that began on Nov. 13 and spread through several storefronts in Downtown Flushing. The Fire Department said one member of the department suffered minor injuries while battling the inferno that began at 11:01 p.m. inside 136-11 38th Ave., which houses a hair salon on the top of the two-story, attached building. According to FDNY sources, the fire began in the basement and then spread to the upper floors and an adjoining building. The fire brought out 39 FDNY units with 168 members on duty, along with the 109th Precinct and EMS units. The injured firefighter was brought to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment. There were No civilian injuries. Firefighters finally brought the inferno under control at about 5:11 a.m. Saturday morning. The cause was not immediately known. Vol. 29 No. 47 44 total pages link