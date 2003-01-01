QUEENS TOP DOCTORS SELECTED FROM THE CASTLE CONNOLLY MEDICAL LTD. GUIDE: SEE INSIDE
Nov. 19 - Nov. 25, 2021
New Regal movie theater opens in Flushing
BY KAYLA WONG
As cinemas across the nation
welcome movie-lovers
back, Regal’s new 4DX theater
at Tangram opened its doors
for the first time on Friday,
Nov. 12.
Downtown Flushing had
been without a movie theater
for over 35 years, following the
closure of the historic RKO
Keith Theater. Regal Tangram,
located at 133-36 37th
Ave., is the first movie theater
to open in Flushing since then
and will be the borough’s first
4DX movie theater.
“When the historic RKO
Keith Theater closed in 1986,
Downtown Flushing was, and
has been, at a loss without a
movie theater,” said Helen
Lee, executive vice president
of F&T Group. “It was a high
priority for us to bring a stateof
the-art cinematic experience
back to the community.”
Tangram’s 36,000-squarefoot
Regal theatre has seven
screens and will feature a
4DX auditorium with groundbreaking
cinema technology,
allowing the audience to connect
with movies through
motion-synchronized seats,
wind, fog, rain, lightning,
snow, bubbles, vibration and
scents.
The theater will feature a
full-service bar and signature
concession stand favorites
including Pepsi soft drinks,
fresh popcorn and candy,
along with a kitchen serving
hot food including chicken
Regal’s new 4DX theater at Tangram in Flushing opened on Friday, Nov. 12. Photo courtesy of Tangram
tenders, beer-battered fries,
Angus cheeseburgers and
mozzarella sticks.
In celebration of opening
the new state-of-the-art theater,
moviegoers will be able
to enjoy all movies for only
$3 starting Friday, Nov. 12,
through Wednesday, Nov. 17.
“As we open our brandnew
Tangram theater, we are
showcasing the latest innovations
to the theatrical experience,”
said Richard Grover,
vice president of communications
at Regal. “This theater
represents the future of moviegoing
with top-of-line technology
and amenities including
a 4DX auditorium.”
Guests enter into a stateof
the-art lobby, complete
with LED and digital signage
designed as a modern
and inviting setting to experience
the latest Hollywood
blockbusters.
The theater is part of the
Tangram project, a mixed-use
development project located
in the heart of Downtown
Flushing. In addition to the
new movie theater, Tangram
encompasses 324 luxury residences,
48 office condos, a
four-star branded lifestyle hotel,
a 27,000-square-foot food
court, beer garden and an array
of international and domestic
shops and brands.
For a complete list of movies
and showtimes, visit regmovies.
com or download the
Regal mobile app.
