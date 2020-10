Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2020 Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS Vol. 29 No. 44 75 cents GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM 44 total pages Cummings2020.com JohnCummings2020 Cummings2020 /QNS.COM