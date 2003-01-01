FIND & POST LOCAL JOBS FREE AT QNS.COM/JOBS
Oct. 8 - Oct. 14, 2021
Queens Climate Project hosts community
event to spread awareness of climate crisis
BY BENEDETTA TOMMASELLI
In light of extreme weather changes
occurring for the past months, Queens
Climate Project’s activists arranged a
Climate Block Party recently, aiming
to inform community members about
the dangers of climate change and how
the community can step up to help.
“Residents of Queens have been battered
by Ida, and unfortunately some
have lost their lives. We will continue
to be vulnerable to flash flooding, extreme
heat and extreme weather if
we don’t act,” said Elaine O’Brien of
Queens Climate Project. “The last legislative
session didn’t yield much climate
action and we need our lawmakers
to pass the Climate and Community
Investment Act, the Clean Futures Act
and the Build Public Renewables Act.”
The Queens Climate Project is a
group made up of Queens residents
who are determined to aid the borough
and the city toward a healthier and
carbon-free future. The objective of
this group is to advocate for strong and
equitable clean energy policies and
engage in advocacy and climaterelated
initiatives.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, in Flushing
Meadows Corona Park, they hosted a
family-friendly Climate Block Party,
filled with music, free food, activities
and giveaways, with the intent of
teaching attendees about composting,
community gardening, recycling and
equitable clean policies.
The event included a lineup of environmental
and climate organizations
such as New York Renews, 350
New York, The Queens Botanical Gardens,
Queens Climate Project hosted a Climate Block Party to spread awareness of the climate crisis and what can be done locally to
address it. Photo courtesy of Queens Climate Project
TREEage, Big Reuse, the Veggie
Nuggets, Queens Borough President
Donovan Richards, as well as middle
school activists.
“We’re out here today to promote
reuse. Reuse of our organic material
in particular,” Gil Lopez of Big Reuse
said. “It’s very important that everyone
not send organic material to the
landfill where it creates methane,
carbon dioxide and toxic sludge. Instead,
we need to reuse our organic
material. This will create healthy
soil, which we use to plant trees
which will clean the air, flowers to
enliven our communities, and food
to nourish our bodies. It’s important
that everyone requests a brown bin
and participates in the food scrap
drop-off program, and that we talk to
our neighbors about composting our
food scraps.”
As well as empowering the community
into taking action on the climate
change matter, Queens Climate
Project announced at the event that
they aim to reach out and work with
more Queens state legislators for the
2022 legislative session.
“We are looking for even more
Albany lawmakers to be champions for
bold climate policies and legislation,”
O’Brien said.
