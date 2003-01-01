July 30-Aug. 5, 2021 Your Neighborhood — Your News®
Beloved Chinese restaurant reopens in Bayside
Baybridge Szechuan Restaurant reopened on July 22. Photo via Google Maps
BY JENNA BAGCAL
A beloved Chinese restaurant
in Bayside that shuttered
during the pandemic made its
comeback last week.
The owner of Baybridge
Szechuan Restaurant, Joseph
Chen, announced the
neighborhood favorite reopened
on July 22, according
to a report from Patch.
After Chen retired and sold
his restaurant to a new owner
in 2019, the business at 20806
Cross Island Pkwy. floundered
and was forced to close during
COVID-19. Now, Chen is coming
out of retirement to bring
customers delicious Chinese
cuisine once again.
According to Chen, much
of day to day will operate the
same as it had for the three decades
that the restaurant has
been at the Baybridge Commons
Mall. One thing that diners
will recognize is the eatery’s
menu filled with familiar
dishes like Peking duck, Szechuan
dumplings, sesame chicken
and moo shu pork.
The owner said that the
restaurant will be open seven
days a week for lunch and dinner
. He told Patch that much of
his staff, who had stayed on
with the new owners in 2019,
would also be back, saying
that it was “one of my main
purposes for reopening.”
“My staff are in their early
60s and late 50s, so it’s very
hard to find a new job, and
they asked me if I could come
back and reopen the business
and let everybody have a job,”
Chen told Patch.
Chen and his wife and business
partner Carol worked out
a deal to make some of the staff
members business partners so
that the aging couple could do
less work while keeping Baybridge
Szechuan open.
