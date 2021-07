Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS 75 cents GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM July 23-July 29, 2021 Flushing teen launches empowerment group for fellow blind and vision-impaired students BY JENNA BAGCAL It was a week before Arturo Soto’s birthday in early January 2020 when he noticed something obstructing his vision. “I started noticing this white cloud in the middle of my vision, only in my left eye. It started very little and I didn’t put much mind to it,” Soto said. The recent Benjamin Cardozo High School graduate and Flushing resident recalled visiting his optometrist, who told him his eye was “healthy and normal.” But his doctor sent him to an ophthalmologist to get a second opinion and then to his neurologist on what Soto called a “doctor scavenger hunt.” His final stop was to the office of neuro-ophthalmologist Dr. Robert Rothstein, who conducted months worth of tests and ultimately diagnosed Soto in July 2020 with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), an inherited mitochondrial disorder that typically affects young males between ages 10 and 30. “No one in my family had ever had it before or experienced it as far as I know. I spoke to my grandparents and my great aunts and we were just very surprised,” Soto said. But Soto said that he’s come a long way since his diagnosis a year ago and that modern technology is always advancing to help the visionimpaired. Guiding eyes for the blind For much of Soto’s journey with vision loss, he had been using a cane but was seeking other options to help him navigate the “sighted world.” After speaking with family, friends and his teacher for the visually impaired (TVI), he started thinking about getting a guide dog. “Unlike the cane which is designed to detect obstacles, a guide dog is designed to avoid them, guide you and navigate you through them,” Soto said. “Personally, I was getting sick of using my white cane and always bumping into people or hitting people’s feet.” So in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic, Soto decided to enroll in the Guiding Eyes for the Blind program, which pairs legally blind individuals who are at least 16 years old with their own guide dog. In two weeks, Soto learned the ins and outs of living with and caring for his guide dog Vangie, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Soto said that he noticed positive changes in his mobility and and social life since being paired with Vangie. Arturo Soto and Vangie. Courtesy of Guiding Eyes for the Blind “More people come up to me to ask me and talk to me about her. She’s really a social magnet,” he said. Advocacy and empowerment While training at Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Soto had an idea to form a group to teach fellow young people experiencing vision the skill of self advocacy. But an encounter where a store’s employee said that he could not enter with Vangie, required him to stand up for his rights. He explained Vangie’s role as a guide dog and said she was allowed wherever he went under the Americans with Disabilities Act. He spoke with his TVI and eventually connected with the director of educational vision services at the New York City Department of Education, to form what is now known as the EVS Blind and Low Vision Empowerment Group. The organization works on “uniting the blind community and empowering blind and lowvision students in the NYC Department of Education.” Soto led the group’s inaugural event on June 5 and received positive feedback from dozens of parents and students who participated. Students from Queens and Brooklyn attended the first event in Sunnyside but Soto has plans to expand the group’s reach to all parts of the city. He also said that although the group is currently only open to high school and college students, there are also plans to include middle school students. The EVS Blind and Low Vision Empowerment Group is having another meeting next month and those who are interested can learn more by reaching out to Soto at 917- 595-6029 or Diane Pena at 917- 698-3771. Reach reporter Jenna Bagcal by e-mail at jbagcal@ schnepsmedia.com or by phone at (718) 260-2583. Vol. 30 No. 30 28 total pages Now open in Kew Gardens too. orlincohen.com Doing the twist making you shout? We’ve Got Specialists For That SM /QNS.COM