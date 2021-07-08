Your Neighborhood — Your News®
July 2-July 8, 2021
Bayside children’s hospital earns award for improving
quality care for seniors and people with disabilities
BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED
St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital
in Bayside has been recognized
as a 2021 recipient of
the Bronze-Commitment to
Quality Award by the American
Health Care Association
and National Center for Assisted
Living (AHCA/NCAL)
for its commitment to improving
the lives of residents
through quality care.
The distinction is the
first of three progressive
award levels through the
AHCA/NCAL National Quality
Award Program. The program,
presented by the leading
association in long-term
and post-acute care, honors
association members across
the country that have demonstrated
their commitment
to improving quality of care
for seniors and people with
disabilities.
Dr. Edwin Simpser, president
and CEO of St. Mary’s
Healthcare System for Children,
said they’re honored to
receive the AHCA/NCAL’s
Bronze National Quality
Award.
“Our kids face tremendous
obstacles, but their unparalleled
determination inspires
all of us each day,” Simper
said. “This award recognizes
the hard work of our incredible
team and I want to thank
them for their tireless dedication
to the children and
families at St. Mary’s.”
Created by AHCA/NCAL
in 1996, the National Quality
Award Program is a rigorous
three-level process that
is reviewed and judged by
trained experts against a
set of nationally recognized
standards for organizational
Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital
excellence. The standards of
the Baldrige Performance
Excellence Program help organizations
achieve superior
performance in order to improve
quality of life and care
of long-term residents and
staff.
Providers begin the quality
improvement process at
the bronze level, where they
develop an organizational
profile with essential performance
elements such as vision,
mission statement, and
key strengths and challenges.
Bronze applicants must also
demonstrate their ability
to implement a sustainable
performance improvement
system. Trained examiners
review each application to determine
if the center has met
the demands of the criteria.
As a recipient of the Bronze-
Commitment to Quality
Award, St. Mary’s Children’s
Hospital may now move forward
in developing approaches
and achieving advanced levels
of performance that meet the
Silver-Achievement in Quality
Award criteria.
Tammy Kelly, chair of
AHCA/NCAL National Quality
Award Board of Overseers,
applauded the resiliency
of St. Mary’s Hospital
for taking the important step
toward sustainable quality
improvement while heroically
protecting and caring for
residents during one of the
most challenging years in
recent history.
“I encourage St. Mary’s
Hospital for Children to continue
on its path to becoming
among the best in the country,”
Kelly said.
The awards will be presented
during AHCA/NCAL’s
72nd Convention and Expo in
National Harbor, Maryland
right outside Washington,
D.C., which will be held from
Oct. 10 to 13.
