May 7-May 13, 2021
MARCHING AGAINST HATE
BY GABRIELE HOLTERMANN
A slew of elected officials and
prominent community leaders,
members of the AAPI community,
and their allies gathered
for a rally and ensuing march
outside Flushing Town Hall
on May 2 to support the Asian
American community.
Since the beginning of the
COVID-19 crisis, the AAPI community
has been the victim of
3,800 reported anti-Asian hate
crimes nationwide. New York
City has seen a sharp increase
in hate crimes of 223 percent
from the same time last year.
Just over a week ago, Yao
Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant,
was so viciously beaten while
collecting cans in Manhattan
that he now is in a coma and
fighting for his life.
On the second day of Asian
Pacific American Heritage
Month,Queens Borough President
Donovan Richards sent a
strong message from the world’s
borough that Queens will not be
complicit or sit on the sidelines
as neighbors face violence or injustice,
no matter their culture
or sexuality.
Addressing the crowd of
about 1,000, Richards said he
would not allow racists to win
the war against humanity and
urged everyone to continue to
speak out against hate and protect
those who are afraid for
their lives.
“As I look out into this crowd,
I see the best in us,” said Richards,
invoking late NYC Mayor
Asians Americans and allies rally against Asian hate in Flushing on May 2, 2021.
David Dinkins, who described
New York City as a gorgeous mosaic.
“Because here in Queens
County, we celebrate our diversity.
In Queens, we understand
that our diversity is our strength.
We understand that there’s no
division where there is togetherness.
So today, we show the world
that.You all here are showing the
world, just that you belong here.
We belong here. This is our city.
This is our borough.”
Rev. Al Sharpton emphasized
that hate is wrong, no matter
who the victim is, and called
on leaders to speak up.
“We don’t need to send a message.
We need to come and bring
the message. When Blacks attack
Asians, Black leaders need
to stand up. When whites attack
others, whites need to stand up,”
Sharpton said. “I have come to
tell you that we are not going to
stand by and allow hate between
Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
one another. You can’t fight hate
against one without fighting
hate against all.”
Unlike his preceding speakers,
who greeted with cheers
from the crowd, Mayor de Blasio’s
reception was more subdued,
drawing some boos.
He reminded everyone that
New York City is a great place
because of the contributions
Asian Americans have made to
the city.
“So anyone who hates Asian
Americans hates New York
City, too; hates America, too.
You won’t be accepted in New
York City again. Hey, get the
hell out here. You don’t belong in
New York City,” the mayor said
before promising that perpetrators
who commit hate crimes
would be fully prosecuted.
State Senator John Liu was
impressed with the crowd size
assembled outside Flushing
Town Hall, describing it as the
biggest gathering he has seen in
Flushing.
Exasperated, he asked how
anyone could beat another human
being so viciously. He
said that the Asian Americans
weren’t subhumans, but mothers,
fathers, aunts, uncles and
Americans.
He also said that bigotry and
discrimination were the results
of ignorance and that, besides
prosecution, education had to
be part of the solution combating
hate crimes.
After a heap of speeches,
Congresswoman Grace Meng
wrapped up the rally before the
march.
Meng, who introduced the
COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act,
which the Senate passed on
April 22 with the support of
Senators Schumer and Hirono,
thanked those who have supported
the AAPI community
for the last year. But she also
reminded the Asian American
community that it has to support
other communities faced
with racism.
