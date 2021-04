Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS 75 cents GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM April 2-April 8, 2021 Community leaders rally against anti-Asian hate on National Day of Action and Healing BY GABRIELE HOLTERMANN Queens elected officials, community organizers and religious leaders joined Bay Terrace residents for a unity rally at Bay Terrace Shopping Center on March 26, in solidarity with the virtual National Day of Action and Healing. Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng and California Assembly member Evan Low organized the event, which demands an end of violence against Asian Americans and encourages everyone to share their stories on social media, using the hashtag #StopAsianHate. Congressman Tom Suozzi acknowledged that the past year had been challenging for everyone and pointed out that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, hate crimes overall went down by 7 percent in 2020. Yet, hate crimes against Asian Americans went up by a staggering 150 percent the same year, and officials believe that the number of racist attacks against AAPI community members is even higher because many victims are too afraid to come forward. Suozzi shared an anecdote about his father, an Italian immigrant, who said, “You can’t Residents, elected officials and community leaders stood together in support of the Asian American community amid the rise in hate crimes against AAPIs in the past year. Photo by Gabriele Holterman have a rose without the thorns; you can’t have the beautiful things in life without the suffering.” “Well, we’ve been through our thorns,” the congressman said. “This past year, this violence and hatred against Asian Americans is an example of those thorns. But you all here tonight, and people throughout the country that are doing the same thing, which is a celebration of the roses of life. The best part of life is when people from all different backgrounds, all different nationalities and races and religions come together to say we are one. We are united against Asian hate.” Suozzi introduced Rabbi Yossi Blesofsky of Chabad Lubavitch of Northeast Queens, who recalled the Crown Heights riots in 1991 and the words his spiritual mentor Rabbi Schneerson shared with then New York City Mayor Dinkins. The Rabbi told Dinkins that they were one people. “Who would think a Hasidic Rabbi identifying so closely with members of a completely different culture?” Rabbi Yossi asked. “Because the truth is, we are one people. We are all God’s creatures, and we are all one family. And we are here today to make a protest. You might ask what difference does it make? What sort of impact does it have? But the reality is that if you don’t protest when something hurtful and painful happens to your fellow citizens, then, apparently, it doesn’t bother you enough.” He reminded the crowd that Passover, which began on March 27, celebrates freedom from oppression, freedom from bigotry and freedom from hate, before reciting a prayer. Queens State Senator John Liu, who has attended many rallies in the last several weeks protesting the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community, recognized that the past year had been difficult for everyone, but even more so for Asian Americans. “Everybody has their own perspective, and the perspective of Asian Americans is not spoken of enough or written about enough. And that’s why it is so heartening for me, personally, to see this kind of rally take place,” Liu said. Read more on QNS.com. Vol. 30 No. 14 32 total pages NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN Virtual Event April 6th, 2021, 7pm Submit your nomination to dmattone@schnepsmedia.com or call Demetra Mattone @ 917-272-4213 Bringing down the gavel on the best barrister link