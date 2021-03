Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS 75 cents GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM March 26-April 1, 2021 Flushing BID launches calls for unity amid rise of anti-Asian hate crimes BY GABRIELE HOLTERMANN In response to the staggering rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across the United States, the Flushing Business Improvement District announced the launch of a new campaign titled “Respect, Unity, Courage” in Flushing on March 18. The campaign was introduced two days after eight people, including six Asian American women, were shot and killed by a 21-year-old white gunman in Atlanta, Georgia. It calls on all Americans to stand in solidarity with the Asian American community, have the courage to denounce the wave of anti-Asian violence and show mutual respect. Flushing BID members were joined by Councilman Peter Koo, local business owners and community-based organizations outside the Queens Public Library on Main Street, demanding an end to the senseless racially motivated violence that has skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate reports that it has received almost 3,800 reports of hate incidents from March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2021, and an analysis by the Center for the Study of Hate Extremism The Flushing BID gathered to call for unity in wake of an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the U.S. on March 18, 2021. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann shows that anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 149 percent in major cities across the United States, while overall hate crimes dropped by 7 percent. New York City alone saw an increase of reported attacks on the Asian American community, which went from three in 2019 to 28 in 2020, an increase of 833 percent. Flushing BID co-chair Tina Lee recalled the time when she was told to “go back to her country.” “I was dumbfounded. What do you mean? This is my country,” Lee said. She encouraged her community to take action and report any form of bias and violence so they won’t go unpunished. She also called on Americans to act when they witness racism. “For those who are bystanders of a hate crime, be it against an Asian or anyone else, don’t be silent. Because by being silent, it creates even greater harm and trauma to the victim. If you want to help, there are many ways. But today, we say, please respect everyone and let’s come together in unity,” Lee said. Koo said that the Atlanta shooting victims were killed for no reason and that the perpetrator committed the crime because of hate. He also addressed the negative stigma surrounding massage parlors and emphasized that most of them are safe and provide health services. MinWen Yang, who represented state Senator Toby Stavisky’s office, expressed how hurtful and demotivating the attacks are for the Asian American community. She shared that she also was told to “go back to China” last summer. Bianca NG with Flushing BID and president of the Flushing Central Lions Club pointed out that many of the victims are elderly and said it was heartbreaking since they are the most vulnerable members of society. “Finally, now they wait for the first vaccine to roll out and think that it is safe to go outside. And now, they have to worry about going outside because they’re going to be attacked. So, this is unacceptable,” NG said. Flushing resident Kei Downey worries about the safety of her two children and elderly parents and fears they might get attacked. She called on Americans to work together instead of attacking each other since the coronavirus doesn’t discriminate and poses a danger to all, regardless of skin color. “I truly believe, only if we work together, we have a better chance for everyone. Not just for Black, white, whatever color we are. So, I hope people just be nicer to everyone and protect each other and we will be better off that way,” Downey said. Vol. 30 No. 13 32 total pages NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN Virtual Event April 6th, 2021, 7pm Submit your nomination to dmattone@schnepsmedia.com or call Demetra Mattone @ 917-272-4213 Bringing down the gavel on the best barrister link