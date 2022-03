Your Neighborhood — Your News® THE NEWSPAPER OF FLUSHING, AUBURNDALE, KEW GARDENS HILLS & FRESH MEADOWS 75 cents GET THE LATEST NEWS EVERY DAY AT QNS.COM March 25 - March 31, 2022 Five-alarm fire leads to ‘severe damage’ to one-story building on Flushing’s Main Street BY BILL PARRY FDNY personnel said the massive, five-alarm fire on Main Street in Flushing was “placed under control” just before 11:30 a.m. on March 17, but disruptions persist in the commercial corridor. The one-story building at the East Commercial Plaza on Main Street has significant structural damage due to a collapsed roof, and firefighters continue to extinguish fires in the debris. The fire broke out in a market located at 50-10 Main St. just after 6 a.m. on March 17. The fire required 44 units and 198 firefighters, according to the FDNY. There are no civilian injuries at this time, the FDNY said on Twitter. The 7 train to Flushing was suspended during the morning rush after smoke was detected inside the Main Street station, which forced an evacuation, according to the MTA. Notify NYC warned businesses and residents to keep windows closed due to the heavy smoke conditions. FDNY Acting Chief of Operations Richard Blatus provided an update at midday saying there was a partial collapse of the ceiling and roof. “We will be here for most of the day, if not into the night,” Blatus said on March 17. “Once the fire is completely extinguished, we will have Department of Buildings evaluate the structure and see what kind of searches we can undertake. This is a very stubborn fire. There are Firefighters work to extinguish a five-alarm fire on Main Street in Flushing. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell approximately 30 kiosks inside. There are currently no civilian injuries at this time.” He said the cause of the fire is under investigation by FDNY fire marshals. Councilwoman Sandra Ung was at the scene of the inferno and received a briefing from FDNY officials. “As of right now, we have heard there are five minor injuries, which are being treated at the scene,” Ung said. “As we prepare to help the small businesses impacted by the fire, I am already in direct contact with the small business services commissioner and will continue to monitor developments and changes in the situation.” She added that Main Street between 39th Avenue and Kissena Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue between Prince Street and Union Street are currently closed to traffic. Shuttle buses for the 7 train are at Main Street and Northern Boulevard, according to the 109th Precinct in Flushing. While firefighters continued to knock down hotspots throughout the afternoon, inspectors for the city’s Department of Buildings inspectors conducted a preliminary structural stability inspection and found that the entire roof structure had collapsed due to firerelated damages. The neighboring properties at 40-06 Main St. and 40-02 Main St. have also suffered “severe damage,” including sections of collapsed roofing at 40-2. The DOB’s investigation is ongoing. Reach reporter Bill Parry by e-mail at bparry@schnepsmedia.com or by phone at (718) 260–4538. Vol. 31 No. 12 40 total pages link