Flushing small business owner takes action against DoorDash over fraud allegation BY CARLOTTA MOHAMED Flushing small business owner David Liu is sounding the alarm on DoorDash's business practices after the food delivery platform terminated his merchant account for alleged fraudulent activity. "We figured if DoorDash is doing this to us, and we're just a small shop in Queens, they can be doing this to anyone," said Eric Leung, Liu's business partner. "There's other businesses that could be going through this same exact situation, but the owner's first language is not English, or they don't know how to navigate these legal processes or report to news stations." Liu, the owner of A-Crepe, located at 42-35 Main St. had to temporarily close his shop due to a family emergency, and won't be able to reopen until early March. On top of dealing with family concerns, Liu was in shock on Jan. 19 when he checked his bank account and noticed that DoorDash, the food delivery service that has exploded in popularity during the pandemic, had withdrawn a total of $46,700 earned from sales and proceeds. Leung, speaking on behalf of Liu, said DoorDash closed their account abruptly, without any notice last month. A few days later, DoorDash terminated the account without any explanation after making the withdrawal. "All within one day, without warning. After that occurred we were really David Liu, owner of A-Crepe in Flushing, says DoorDash claims he violated the food delivery company's Terms of Service but didn't provide an explanation. Photo by Eric Leung confused," Leung said "This is literally months and months of revenue — we have rent, bills and other expenses to pay and we can't afford to without this money." According to Leung, DoorDash had access to their account number. The company did an automated clearing house (ACH) transfer to pull funds from the account. The business partners were able to recover $32,000 after disputing with Bank of America, and filled out an affidavit stating an unauthorized ACH debit transaction. The bank did what they could, Leung said, but could not recover around $14,000. The remaining funds were still withheld by DoorDash. Leung said DoorDash withheld their last week of sales ($4,865) under the premise and allegation that its merchant account had committed fraud. "The support staff was not truthful or honest when they stated that the payment was sent; we have bank statements that show our sales revenue never arrived," Leung said. When they had contacted DoorDash numerous times through phone calls and emails for an explanation as to why their account was canceled without notice, Leung said a representative had cited fraudulent activity, but didn't provide any further information. In an email sent to A-Crepe on Jan. 19, a DoorDash representative said, "The only specifics we can provide is that the terms of services have been violated through fraud and when that happens, they will not reactivate the store. I apologize for the inconvenience." Confused by DoorDash's allegation of fraud, Leung said they had asked for evidence and the specifics on what terms of service were violated, but never received an actual response. "It's quite confusing when someone accuses you of something, and you ask them and own up to it and be accountable and they won't tell you," Leung said. "I'm horrified that we live in a time where these big tech companies can brazenly cancel you and withhold your money, without an explanation and not answer to you. If we did something wrong, then we're willing to fix it. But we don't even get the chance to." Read more on QNS.com